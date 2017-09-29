Results from Philadelphia

By John DiSanto at ringside

In an entertaining lightweight fight for the WBF Junior North American title belt, Philly’s Jerome Conquest, 9-2, 1 KO, won a unanimous decision over Carlos Rosario of Pennsauken, NJ, 7-3, 4 KOs. There were many exciting exchanges, but the liveliest round was the fifth. In that round, Conquest dropped Rosario with a left, and then Rosario pounded Conquest with a low blow, presumably to buy himself some time. The fight went on and Conquest took the official decision by scores of 78-73 and 77-74 twice.

Junior welterweights David Gonzales, 8-2-2, 2 KOs, Philly, and Darius Ervin, 4-1, L.A., banged heads in round two, and both came away with cuts. However, Gonzales’ was bad enough to prompt the ringside doctor to request the fight be stopped. Referee Eric Dali complied and the fight was declared a No Decision. The end came at 1:53 of the second, and added a ND to each fighter’s record.

Junior middleweight Antnony Prescott, 7-7-2, Cherry Hill, NJ, out worked Reading’s Erik Spring, 10-2-2, 1 KO, over six rounds to win a unanimous decision by official scores of 58-56 and 59-55 twice.

In a super middleweight bout scheduled for four rounds, Philly’s Brandon Robinson, 7-1, 6 KOs, stopped George Sheppard of Norfolk, VA, 1-3, at 1:20 of the fourth and final round. Robinson swept all the rounds, using a sustained body attack and some hard rights to the head. Finally in the fourth, he cracked Sheppard with a pair of right hands and the visitor turned toward the ropes, forcing referee Eric Dali to stop it.

Featherweight Robert Irizzary, 4-1-1, Cherry Hill, NJ, returned from a layoff of nearly two years to top Bryan Perez, 2-8-1, 1 KO, Carolina, PR, by unanimous decision over four rounds. All three official scores were 39-37.

At the 2300 Arena in South Philly, junior welterweight Juan Rodriguez, 8-7-1, 6 KOs, Haymarket, VA, opened the show with a TKO of Philly-based North Carolina native, Maynard Allison, 9-2, 6 KOs. Allison won the first round, but Rodriguez caught him with a right hand in the second round that put him down. Allison struggled to his feet, but referee Eric Dali stopped the bout. The time was 3:00 of round two.