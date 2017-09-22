Results from Philadelphia

By John DiSanto at ringside

Philly junior featherweight Angel Pizarro, 3-0, 2 KOs, dropped Joseph Cole of Louisiana, 1-3, 1 KO, once in round one and once in the second. After Cole returned to the action after the second knockdown, Pizarro nailed him with single right hand that prompted referee Ronald Bashir to stop it. The time was 1:54 of the second round.

In the opening bout at the Sugar House Casino in Philadelphia, local bantamweight Ernesto Almodovar, 2-0, 1 KO, stopped Cincinnati’s Trevor Ballinger, 0-2, at 1:28 of round one. After the two boxers traded rather evenly in the first two rounds, Almodovar began pinning his foe in the corners and landing heavy combinations. After one such combo in the final round, referee Shawn Clark stepped in and stopped it.