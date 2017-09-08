Results from Philadelphia

By John DiSanto at ringside

Baby-faced southpaw Victor Padilla, 4-0, 4 KOs, Vieques, PR, made short work of San Juan’s Javier Garcia, 8-16-2, 3 KOs, in another quickie at the 2300 Arena. Padilla controlled the first round before clobbering Garcia with an overhand left that landed as the bell to end the round sounded. Garcia crashed to the deck, and referee Ronald Bashir waved the fight over. The time was 3:00 of round one.

It took North Philly junior welterweight Marcel Rivers, 3-0, 2 KOs, almost four rounds to land a telling shot on wily old pro Osnel Charles, 11-18-1, 1 KO, but when he did, he made it count. Rivers nailed Charles with an explosive right hand as the closer-than-expected bout wound down, and scored a picture-perfect knockout at 1:41 of the fourth and final round.

Germantown junior middleweight Elijah Vines, 5-0, 5 KOs, kept the quick kayos coming, with a stoppage of Ishmael Altman, 0-1-1, Arapahoe, NC, at the end of round one (3:00). Vines dropped his opponent twice before the bout was stopped in the corner, prior to the start of the second.

The ten-bout card at the 2300 Arena in South Philly started with two quick knockouts.

First, Shirley, NY middleweight, LeShawn Rodriguez, 6-0, 5 KOs, blasted out Floridian Fadoul Louis, 3-4-2, 1 KO, with a left-right combination at 2:02 of round one.

Then, super middleweight Brandon Robinson, 6-1, 5 KOs, Upper Darby, PA, dropped Brandon Clark, 2-1, 1 KO, Columbus, OH, twice in the opening round, and scored a TKO AT 2:07.