Fa KOs Latham in 67 seconds

Undefeated heavyweight Junior Fa (13-0, 8 KOs) destroyed Freddy Latham (9-1-2, 5 KOs) in the first round. A barrage of punches from Fa finished Latham. Fa looks like a pretty good heavyweight. Time was 1:07.

2016 Olympian jr middleweight Charles Conwell (6-0, 5 KOs) went the distance for the first time, battering Roque “Rocky” Zapata (4-2-3) for six one-sided rounds. Conwell dropped Zapata in round three and Zapata barely beat the count. Conwell floored him again later in the round. Zapata was down for a third time in round five, but toughed it out for the full six. Scores were 60-51, 60-51, 60-53.