O’Sullivan punishes and stops Quigley

Middleweight Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (26-2, 18 KOs) scored an impressive fourth round stoppage of Nick Quigley (15-3, 3 KOs) on Saturday night at the House of Blues in Boston, Massachusetts. The handlebar-mustached O’Sullivan battered Quigley mercilessly to the head and body until referee Arthur Merchant Jr. stepped in to stop the punishment. Time was 1:23.

Super featherweight Dardan Zenunaj (14-3, 11 KOs) crushed Recky Dulay (10-3, 7 KOs) in three rounds. Zenunaj dropped Dulay twice in round one, and the bout was stopped after Zenunaj scored another knockdown in round three. Time was 1:50.

Lightweight Everton Lopes (6-0, 2 KOs) won a six-round split decision over journeyman Rafael Reyes (7-12, 5 KOs). It was two-time Olympian Lopes’ first fight in two years.