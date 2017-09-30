September 30, 2017

O’Sullivan punishes and stops Quigley

Middleweight Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (26-2, 18 KOs) scored an impressive fourth round stoppage of Nick Quigley (15-3, 3 KOs) on Saturday night at the House of Blues in Boston, Massachusetts. The handlebar-mustached O’Sullivan battered Quigley mercilessly to the head and body until referee Arthur Merchant Jr. stepped in to stop the punishment. Time was 1:23.

Super featherweight Dardan Zenunaj (14-3, 11 KOs) crushed Recky Dulay (10-3, 7 KOs) in three rounds. Zenunaj dropped Dulay twice in round one, and the bout was stopped after Zenunaj scored another knockdown in round three. Time was 1:50.

Lightweight Everton Lopes (6-0, 2 KOs) won a six-round split decision over journeyman Rafael Reyes (7-12, 5 KOs). It was two-time Olympian Lopes’ first fight in two years.

Briedis retains WBC title, advances in WBSS
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.