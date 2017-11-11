November 11, 2017

Results from Fresno, California

WBC #1 super lightweight Amir “Young Master” Imam (20-1, 17 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Johnny Garcia (19-5-1, 11 KOs). Imam dropped Garcia in round four and the bout was stopped between rounds four and five.

Unbeaten WBO #8 super lightweight Alex “El Cholo” Saucedo (26-0, 16 KOs) scored an explosive third round KO over Gustavo Vittori (20-3-1, 11 KOs). Salcedo dropped Vittori three times in round three, finishing him with a left hook. Time was 1:16. Salcedo claimed Vittori’s WBO Latino belt.

Unbeaten super lightweight Maxim “Mad Max” Dadashev (9-0, 8 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Clarence Booth (15-4, 8 KOs). Booth was deducted a point for spitting out his mouthpiece in round four, prompting Dadashev to attack hard to get the stoppage. Time was 1:20.

