Ex-champ Dirrell beats Douglin by tech decision

Former WBC super middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (31-1-1, 24 KOs) returned to the ring following a 10-month layoff to win by six round technical decision over Denis “Momma’s Boy” Douglin (20-6, 13 KOs) on Friday night at the Dort Federal Event Center in Dirrell’s hometown of Flint, Michigan. Dirrell rocked Douglin in round one. Douglin showed a lot of heart, but Dirrell continued to land big shots. Referee Frank Garza deducted a point from Douglin for pushing Dirrell down in round six. Dirrell was cut over the left eye later in the round by an accidental headbutt and the bout went to the scorecards. Scores were 49-46, 48-47, 48-47.

Undefeated welterweight prospect Jamontay Clark (13-0, 7 KOs) won an eight round majority decision over Domonique Dolton (19-2-1, 10 KOs). Clark was cut over the right eye in round four but the bleeding was well managed by his corner. Scores were 76-76, 78-74, 77-75.

Welterweight Ryan “Cowboy” Karl (15-1, 9 KOs) pounded out a hard-fought eight round unanimous decision over Kareem Martin (9-2-1, 3 KOs). Scores were 78-74, 78-74, 77-75. Entertaining fight with good two-way action.

Cruiserweight Alexey Zubov (16-1, 9 KOs) won by six round split decision over Robert Simms (5-2, 3 KOs).