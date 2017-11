WBC interim female light flyweight champion Kenia “Jaguarcita” Enriquez (20-1, 9 KOs) pounded out a ten round unanimous decision over Jessia Nery Playa (22-2, 3 KOs) on Saturday night at the CUM in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, Mexico. Enriquez floored Playa in the last round en route to a 96-93, 97-93, 97-92 win.

In the co-feature, Gilberto “Yaqui” Parra Medina (26-3-0, 21 KOs) claimed the vacant WBC light flyweight silver title with a fourth round TKO over Leyman Benavides (14-6-1, 2 KOs).