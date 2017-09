Cruiserweight Noel Gevor (23-1, 10 KOs) outpointed Detroit, Michigan’s Isiah Thomas (15-2, 6 KOs) over ten uninspiring rounds on Saturday night at the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin, Germany. Gevor was credited with a knockdown in round three and largely outworked Thomas en route to a 100-89 shutout on all three cards.

Next up: Usyk vs. Huck.