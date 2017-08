Looks like former world champion Juan Manuel Marquez will be hanging up his gloves. According to ESPN’s Salvador Rodríguez, he will be announcing his retirement today. Marquez, who will be 44 this month, hasn’t fought in more than three years. He was penciled in for August 19 at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City, but suffered a training injury. A four-division world champion, Marquez had a career mark of 56-7-1 with 40 KOs.