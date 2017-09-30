Renteria and Maure make weight in Panama

By Héctor Villarreal

Panamanian welterweights John Renteria (13-4-1, 10 KOs) and Lesvy Maure (4-0-1, 1 KO) both weighed in on Friday at Veneto Hotel & Casino in Panama City, Panama for their 8 rounds fight for the WBA Fedecentro title. Renteria vs Maure heads the “Sparta Bajo Fuego” card presented by Sparta Promotions and Flame Productionson Saturday night.

John Renteria 147 vs Lesvy Maure 147

Daniel Matellon 108 vs Kenny Cano 107

Damian Rodriguez 146.75 vs Walter Perez 147

Pablo Vicente 132 vs Felipe Lares 131.75

Michael Gardener 151.5 vs Marcos Martinez 153

Jaison Lozada 144 vs Ricardo Barria 144

Harold Mendoza 116 vs Marcelino Saez 117

Venue: Veneto Hotel & Casino 7th floor

Tickets from $10 to $30 Ticketplus Panama

TV: TVMax channel 9, www.tvmax-9.com

First fight starts 8:30 pm.