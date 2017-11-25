November 25, 2017

Renteria edges Rosales in Panama

By Héctor Villarreal

In an epic battle between two of the best welterweights of Panama, John “El Emperador” Renteria (15-4-1, 11 KOs) scored a majority decision against Jeffry “El Merenguero” Rosales (8-6-2, 2 KOs) on the main event of the Sparta en Guerra boxing card presented by sparta Promotions at Fantastic Casino in Albrook Mall, Panama City.

In the co main event, Cuban Pablo Vicente (9-0, 6 KOs) stopped Colombian Mauricio Martinez (13-15-2, 4 KOs) with a perfect left hook to the liver at 2:06 on the third round.

