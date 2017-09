2008 Olympic gold medal winner and longtime cruiserweight contender Rakhim Chakhkiev (26-3, 19 KOs) has announced his retirement at the age of 34. “I have finished my boxing career,” said Chakhkiev. “I gave boxing 20 years. I’ll continue to be around sports, but I’ve finished fighting. There are many other fields for me. It’s wrong to try to win some title competing against the young. My best years have already passed.”