Quick Work for Albert Bell in Toledo

By Brad Snyder/The Undercard

Photos by Bob Ryder

It was easy work for Albert Bell in his lightweight fight vs. Charles Mulindwa at the Night of Boxing Championship III. Bell wasted no time jumping weight classes on his opponent. Referee Jamie Howe was forced to wave off the fight as Mulindwa stumbled and was not throwing punches. The TKO in Round 1 at the 1:09 mark improves Bell to (9-0, 3 KO’s), as Mulindwa falls to (12-5-1, 5 KO’s).

Before the main event started at the Seagate Convention Center, Pulse Boxing and Bell invited victims of gun violence in the City of Toledo into the ring. “Gun violence is something I take very seriously and want to bring awareness to. My best friend was murdered. It’s something close to my heart,” Bell stated.

Adrian Wilson vs. Elias Moreno was the only fight to see multiple rounds in the evening. The super welterweight contest saw Wilson begin to pull away in the 2nd. During a brief encounter in the corner, Moreno had a point taken away by Referee Gary Wolfe for hammer fist in the 2nd. In the 3rd Round, Moreno was just taking on too much damage forcing Wolfe to wave off the fight. The 3rd Round 1:25 mark TKO improves Wilson to (5-1, 3 KO’s) as Moreno falls to (2-1, 1 KO).

Roshawn Jones (3-0, 3 KO’s) won convincingly over Darren Gibbs (1-3, 1 KO). The fight, which produced two knockdowns by Jones, was waved off at the 2:50 mark of the 1st by TKO.

Pro debut featherweight Juan Nobles put opponent, Vincent Sample, to sleep and through the ropes as he won by KO with a right hook to the head. The 23 second knockout in the 1st Round improved Nobles to (1-0, 1 KO), as Sample falls to (0-1).

Raymond Castaneda, also, produced a knockout that left his opponent asleep on the canvas. Castaneda caught Rustin Jones with a lead right from orthodox position. Then his left hook to the head forced the devastating 2:05 mark 1st Round KO. Castaneda improves to (1-0, 1 KO), as Jones falls to (0-1).

Opening fight of the night had Jalen “New Money” Stephenson (3-0, 2 KO’s) win his featherweight bout against Nate Long (0-1). The fight produced multiple knockdowns by body shots and ended with a 1st Round KO at the 2:28 mark.

The card was promoted by Pulse Boxing and Vick Green. The matchmakers were Aaron Rodriquez, Gabe Morris, and Vick Green.