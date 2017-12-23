Puello outpoints Contreras, Jimenez scores TKO

By Robert Coster

The last big show of the year in Santo Domingo was marred by the absence of two Venezuelan boxers who were turned back to their country. Still, a good crowd flocked to the elegant Los Prados Social Club for a card promoted by Manguita Promotions.



The main event had hot jr welterweight prospect WBA #9, WBC #15 Alberto Puello (14-0, 8 KOs) facing veteran Francisco Contreras (30-8, 24 KOs) and Puello passed the test with flying colors. Alberto’s youth, speed, and skills were too much for the older boxer who spent the night trying to land a haymaker to turn the fight around. “Contreras wanted a brawl but I’m too smart a boxer to fall for this,” said Puello. “I outboxed him and just kept piling up the points.” The three judges voted 100-90, a clean shutout for Puello.

WBA #2, WBC #9 jr bantamweight contender Norberto “Meneito” Jimenez won by TKO in two rounds over late sub Rayci Rosa (7-10, 2 KOs).

Lightweight Mitchel Rivera (12-0, 7 KOs) outscored gritty but crude Manuel Botti (23-2, 18 KOs) over eight rounds.

US-based featherweight Yenifel Vicente (31-0, 23 KOs) showcased his power with a first round knockout over substitute Esteban Aquino (12-2, 7 KOs).

Crowd-pleasing lightweight Richard Solano (18-2, 11 KOs) scored a spectacular first round knockout over Marco Acevedo (10-3, 2 KOs).

There were 9 more fights on the card which finished way past midnight.