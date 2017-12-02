December 2, 2017

Price outpoints Sokolowski in comeback

Former heavyweight contender David Price (22-4, 18 KOs) scored a six round points win over Kamil Sokolowski (4-12-2, 1 KO) on Saturday night at the Brentwood Centre outside London. In his first bout since suffering a stoppage loss to Christian Hammer last February, the 6’8 2008 Beijing Olympic medalist and former British and Commonwealth champion Price got the win, but didn’t particularly impress against a journeyman opponent. The score was 60-54. After the fight “Pricey” said he wanted to go six rounds, and Sokolowski was game as they come.

Undercard Results from MSG
Miljas KOs Carman for Canada heavy title
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.