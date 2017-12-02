Price outpoints Sokolowski in comeback

Former heavyweight contender David Price (22-4, 18 KOs) scored a six round points win over Kamil Sokolowski (4-12-2, 1 KO) on Saturday night at the Brentwood Centre outside London. In his first bout since suffering a stoppage loss to Christian Hammer last February, the 6’8 2008 Beijing Olympic medalist and former British and Commonwealth champion Price got the win, but didn’t particularly impress against a journeyman opponent. The score was 60-54. After the fight “Pricey” said he wanted to go six rounds, and Sokolowski was game as they come.