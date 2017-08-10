Porter-Dulorme headline Aug 26 on FOX

Former world champion and top welterweight contender “Showtime” Shawn Porter (27-2-1, 17 KOs) will take on former title challenger Thomas Dulorme (24-2, 18 KOs) in a 10-round showdown live on FOX and FOX Deportes as a lead-in to the Mayweather vs. McGregor PPV bouts on Aug. 26 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The telecast will also include Action on FOX and FOX Deportes will include a 10-round super lightweight bout between unbeaten prospects Juan Heraldez (12-0, 8 KOs) and Jose Miguel Borrego (13-0, 12 KOs).

FOX & FOX Deportes begins live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, then the four-fight SHOWTIME PPV telecast begins two hours later.