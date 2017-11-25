November 25, 2017

Pinoy Pride 43 Results

WBO #2, WBC #7, IBF #14 featherweight Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (18-0, 13 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Shota Hayashi (30-7-1, 18 KOs) in the main event on Saturday night at the Bohol Wisdom Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Philippines.

In the co-feature, WBO #11 Featherweight “Prince” Albert Pagara (29-1, 20 KOs) scored a second round KO over Mohammed “Chico” Kambuluta (17-4, 6 KOs). Also,

Also, bantamweight prospect Jeo “Santino” Santisima (15-2, 14 KOs) needed just 36 seconds to demolish Kichang “The Lion From Borneo” Kim (8-5-1, 2 KOs).

Tyson Fury signs with MTK Global
Victorious Wanheng (49-0) closing in on Floyd
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.