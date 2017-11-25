Pinoy Pride 43 Results

WBO #2, WBC #7, IBF #14 featherweight Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (18-0, 13 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Shota Hayashi (30-7-1, 18 KOs) in the main event on Saturday night at the Bohol Wisdom Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Philippines.

In the co-feature, WBO #11 Featherweight “Prince” Albert Pagara (29-1, 20 KOs) scored a second round KO over Mohammed “Chico” Kambuluta (17-4, 6 KOs). Also,

Also, bantamweight prospect Jeo “Santino” Santisima (15-2, 14 KOs) needed just 36 seconds to demolish Kichang “The Lion From Borneo” Kim (8-5-1, 2 KOs).