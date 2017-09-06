Pinoy Pride 42 Updates

WBO #3 junior welterweight Jason “El Niño” Pagara (40-2, 25 KOs) is now fighting James “Onyi” Onyango (23-11-1, 19 KOs) of Kenya on September 16 at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino, Cebu City, Philippines. Original opponent Richmond Djarbeng’s team informed ALA Promotions that their fighter got involved in a road accident over the weekend. Djarbeng reportedly suffered face and leg injuries and has been advised to rest.

Officials for the IBF world light flyweight bout between defending champion Milan “El Metodico” Melindo and IBO light flyweight champion Hekkie “The Hexecutioner” Budler have been named. Referee Wes Melton (Arizona) will join judges Takeo Harada (Japan), Glenn Trowbridge (Las Vegas), and Carl Zappia (Perth, Western Australia). IBF Supervisor will be Fritz Gaston.