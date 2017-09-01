Pinoy Pride 42 poised to make history

In Philippine Boxing history, there hasn’t been an all-Filipino clash for a world title crown since 1925, when Pancho Villa defended his world flyweight title against Clever Sencio. The drought will soon be over.

On September 16, current IBF Inter-continental super flyweight champion “Zorro” Sultan (13-3, 9KOs) will vie for the division’s #1 ranking against two-division world champion John Riel “Quadro Alas” Casimero (24-3, 15 KOs) in an all-Filipino IBF-mandated eliminator. The Sultan-Casimero winner will not only become the IBF’s #1 super fly, but will also have to challenge Filipino world champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas.

Both Sultan and Casimero have been picked out as the #1 spot’s top contenders, ranking 8th and 3rd respectively.

Sultan has won against all four of his most recent opponents in impressive knockouts, including a second round stoppage against world ranked Makazole Tete where he won his current title in South Africa last December. In a successful defense, he defeated former world champion and veteran Sonny Boy Jaro in the latter’s hometown in Angono, Rizal via 8th round KO in May of this year.

Meanwhile, Casimero gained a 2-0 record in world title fights the past year after reclaiming his IBF world flyweight crown from then undefeated Amnat Ruenroeng in May. He also handed UK’s Charlie Edwards his first loss in a successful title defense in Edwards’ own turf last June.

After announcing his move to the super flyweight division, Casimero won his first 115-lb. stint against Jecker Buhawe earlier this June. Since 2009, he has fought 11 world title fights, winning 8 impressively over some of the most competitive names in the light flyweight and flyweight divisions in the likes of Pedro Guevara, Amnat Ruenroeng, and Charlie Edwards.

The Sultan-Casimero eliminator is part of the tripleheader of ALA Promotions’ Pinoy Pride 42 led by current IBF world light flyweight champion Milan “El Metodico” Melindo’s first title defense against current IBO world light flyweight champion and former two-division world champion Hekkie “The Hexecutioner” Budler.

Pinoy Pride 42 will take stage at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.