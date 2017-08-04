Pillow talk with Joshua Greer Jr.

Prior to March 10, 2017 the name Joshua Greer Jr.(14-1-1, 6 KOs) was not so well known by even the most hardcore boxing fan. All of that changed with one jaw dropping (no pun intended) overhand right to the chin of then-unbeaten James Smith (11-1, 6 KOs). Greer Jr. then grabbed a pillow and held it up to the crowd.

The bout was aired live on the Sho-Box series on Showtime. The knockout video went viral not just stateside but worldwide. Greer Jr. spoke with Fightnews.com® on the aftermath of the fight and his future.

What has it been like for you since the exciting knockout victory over Smith?

It’s been good. A lot of people all over the world showing me love and now tuning in to follow my career.

Your record didn’t indicate you to be a puncher entering the bout. Your knockout percentage was actually pretty low. You have stopped two of your last three. Where has this new found power come from?

(laughs) The power has been there. I’m a young fighter that’s still learning. I always hurt guys but just had to learn how to finish them off and now I am. I also have been fighting tougher competition than most guys this early in my career.

You were really confident, as were Andrew Zak of Journeyman Management and Alex Vaysfeld of Union Boxing. The whole week you all seemed so sure of what was going to happen. What made you so sure the power would show up versus Smith?

Because my trainer George Hernandez had been working with me a lot one on one and I started to show power in the gym. I also saw Smith had a lot of holes in his defense. I knew once I caught him it was going to be over.

The pillow idea seems like brilliant marketing of the results of your power. Where did this idea come from?

Smith was talking so much stuff before we fought. I told him at the press conference I’m going to put him to sleep. He had a lot of people there since it was his hometown. My team came up with the plan to humiliate him. When I got to my hotel room I kept telling my management team member Nathaniel Gallimore that I was going to put Smith to sleep. We together came up with the pillow idea.

The KO has brought you some instant overnight fame. How does it affect you sticking to your game plan for future fights?

It doesn’t. That is how I train and that’s how I fight. It doesn’t change my game plan but makes it just makes the fight more entertaining.

Any news on your next fight?

I am supposed to be fighting in October on ShoBox, no word on the opponent yet. I will be ready to leave the fans with another exciting KO.