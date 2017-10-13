October 13, 2017

Pianeta, Johnson weights for Petkos Fight Night

Report/Photos/Video: Tony Mayger/Ringtone Boxing

2-time world title challenger, Francesco Pianeta (34-2-1) puts his IBO International belt on the line tomorrow when he faces experienced American, Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (31-8-1) at the Infinity Hotel in Unterschleissheim, Germany.

Pianeta tipped the scales at 113.5kg (250lb), Johnson a shade lighter at 112kg (247lb).

The winner could stake a claim to challenge for the world title, held by unified champion, Anthony Joshua and Johnson believes he is “ready to take that thing back to America.”

Asked if he fancies a rematch with Anthony Joshua, the only opponent to stop Johnson in a 40-fight professional career, Johnson told Fightnews “Of course. I am that guy and I will be facing Joshua again.”

* * *

For the vacant IBO International super middleweight title, unbeaten Armenia Vartan Avetisyan (14-0-1) faces lanky Argentinian Alejandro Gustavo Falliga (30-11-5).

Local prospect Howik Bebraham (10-0) will defend his IBO International lightweight strap against Bolivian Franklin Mamani (22-3-1).

Making his debut is bantamweight sensation Edgar Walth, a 4-time German amateur champion who signed professional forms with Petko’s Box Promotion in August this year.

