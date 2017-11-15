Pete Duran on Salido-Roman undercard

Lightweight Pete Duran (15-0-2, 12 KOs) of Paramount, California, will return to the ring on Saturday, December 9 on the undercard of the Orlando Salido vs. Mikey Roman card to be hosted by the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino and televised by HBO “Boxing After Dark.” He will face TBA.

Duran has developed a huge following in Southern California because of his tremendous and dramatic knockouts and his never surrender style in the ring.

The 24-year-old had an outstanding amateur career and debuted as a professional on February 23, 2013 and demonstrated tremendous power in both hands that brings a lot of action and aggression into the ring and gives the fans their money’s worth every time he steps into a ring.

Duran has become quite the attraction in southern California, for the fans who follow him all over the region to see him fight. Duran won his first 14 professional fights, 11 of them before the final bell, but has draws in two of his last three bouts as he has stepped up in class.

On December 9, Duran will be making his debut in Las Vegas in only this third fight of the year, He had a victory in January over Jesus Eduardo Soto in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico and in February had a draw against Eleazar Valenzuela in the same city. His fight in Las Vegas will be an eight round lightweight bout.

His inactivity was due to an injured right hand that had Duran in cast for several months.

Duran is trained by Mario “Yuca” Morales at the Azteca Gym in Bell, California and is managed by Rick Mota and has a promotional contract with Zanfer Promotions.

“Pete is healthy now and is working very hard to look good in Las Vegas on December 9,” said Mota, about Duran who is sparring with Miguel Mikey Roman who will take on Orlando Salido in the main event of the December 9 show in Las Vegas, presented by Zanfer Promotions.