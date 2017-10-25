Petalcorin to fight in Melbourne on Nov 10

Former world champion Randy “Razor” Petalcorin of General Santos City will be facing former WBO Asia Pacific minimumweight and Indonesian light flyweight champion Oscar Raknafa of Indonesia on November 10 at the Malvern Town Halll in Melbourne, Australia. It will be a 10-round non-title fight according to Jim Claude Manangquil, CEO of Sanman Promotions. Petalcorin (27-2-1, 20 KOs) is handled by Sanman Promotions and Peter Maniatis of Australia.

“I’m happy to be fighting back in Melbourne. Last time was not great but I will make sure I will have a good performance on Nov. 10,” said the 25-year old Petalcorin.

A former WBA world light flyweight champion, Petalcorin lost by a controversial split decision to Omari Kimweri of South Africa in their battle for the vacant WBC Silver flyweight title last April 15, 2016 at The Melbourne Pavilion in Flemington.

Petalcorin, however, has managed to bounce back by winning all his last four fights since last year. He previously stopped slugger Jetly Purisima via a 6th round technical knockout last Sept. 9 at the Polomolok Gym in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

“After Nov. 10, I want the world champions from 105 to 108 next,” said Petalcorin.

Among the current minimumweight champions are the WBA’s Knockout CP Freshmart WBC’s Wanheng Menayothin, IBF’s Hiroto Kyoguchi and WBO’s Ryuya Yamanaka.

The present light flyweight world title-holders are WBC’s Ken Shiro, WBA’s Ryoichi Taguchi, WBO’s Kosei Tanaka and IBF’s Milan Melindo.

“Randy has been training hard in Sanman Gym for a month. He will fly to Australia by end of October,” said the 24-year old Manangquil, who was awarded the Most Accomplished Boxing Manager of the Year in the 3rd GAB Boxing Convention last May.

Raknafa (13-15, 5 KOs) last won by a split decision to Muhammad Rachman for the vacant Indonesian light flyweight title.