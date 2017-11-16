Persoon defeats Delhalle; calls out Taylor

Belgian female star and sportswomen 2015 worked hard to defeat French Myriam Delhalle by scores of 99-91 (Guido Cavaleri), 99-91 (Olena Pobyvailo) and 100-90 (Maurizio Rinaudo) to retain her WBC lightweight title in her comeback fight. Persoon was out of the ring for almost 11 months to nurse an injured hand.

Delfine Persoon, now 38-1 , was briefly in trouble in the 4th round but controlled the rest of fast paced bout handled by Swiss Fabian Guggenheim. Brave Myriam Delhalle, 15-5-3, tried hard but came short in most of the rounds.

After the fight Persoon called out British Katie Taylor, 7-0, who holds the WBA title for a unification fight. Persoon and Taylor are at the moment by far the best 2 female lightweights in the world and this unification is a must in 2018 to find out who is the best in the division.

On the undercard welter weight Sebastiaan Steen stays unbeaten after 10 fights with a wide points win over Angelo Turco over 8 rounds.

Hard punching heavyweight Samuel Kadje made it 8-0 with a 3rd stoppage of tall Srdan Govedarica. Govedarica. It was wisely waved off when the visitor was on the canvas for the 3rd time in rd3 from body punches.

Michael Pareo scored his 2nd win of his last 5 outings with a clear points decision over 8 rounds against an overweight and not trained Erik Nazaryan. Nazaryan will probably hang up his gloves after this disappointing performance.

In probably the worst fight ever seen in a Belgian ring, Ayoub Nefzi received a majority decision after 8 ugly rounds against James Hagenimana. Nefzi was deducted a point in rd 5 and 7 for holding and Hagenimana was deducted a point in rd 6 for pushing his opponent and moments later in the same round again a point for holding.

Florence De Coster made her pro debut with a well-deserved points decision over 6 rounds against Katarina Vistica. After a cautious start local De Coster dominated her opponent in the last 4 rounds.