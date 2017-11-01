November 1, 2017

Pee Wee Cruz headlines in NYC Nov 18

Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing has announced the featured bouts for their “stacked” boxing card on November 18 at Resorts World Casino NYC in Queens, New York. Headlining in an eight round junior lightweight clash, local fan favorite Bryant ‘Pee Wee’ Cruz (17-2, 8 KOs) battles Angel ‘El Gato’ Luna (11-3-1, 6 KOs), of the Dominican Republic.

Co-featured on the card, undefeated Duke “The Baby Faced Terminator’ Micah (20-0, 18 KOs), of Accra, Ghana makes his highly anticipated American debut against Jose ‘El Torito’ Santos-Gonzalez (23-4, 13 KOs), of Guadalajara, MX in a 10-round bantamweight clash.

Anthony Dirrell: I'm prepared for war
Chisora seeks to regain Euro belt
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.