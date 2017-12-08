Ortiz demolishes Martz, targets Wilder

As expected, unbeaten heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (28-0, 24 KOs) scored a second round KO Daniel Martz (16-6-1, 13 KOs) on Friday night at Hialeah Park in Miami, Florida. Ortiz’ bodywork dropped the 6’7 Martz in round one. Ortiz laid out Martz 43 seconds into round two with a left to the head, then marched straight over to call out WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder who was at ringside. Wilder said he would “bless” Ortiz by scheduling to fight him again. “This time no excuses,” said Wilder.

In a slugfest, former light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal (32-5-1, 19 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten light heavyweight Ahmed Elbiali (16-1, 13 KOs) in round six. The end came with Pascal punishing a gassed Elbiali. Before the fight, the 35-year-old Pascal stated that this would be the final fight of his career.

Welterweight Bryant “Good Fella” Perrella (15-1, 13 KOs) won by eight round unanimous decision over Alex Martin (13-3, 5 KOs). Power-hitter Perrella dropped Martin hard in round one with a big right hand, but was forced to go the full eight. Scores were 79-72, 79-72, 77-74.

In a clash between unbeaten featherweights, Stephan Fulton (12-0, 5 KOs) scored an eight round majority decision over Adam Lopez (8-0, 3 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 76-76, 78-74, 77-75.