Parker takes aim at Joshua

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is confident he can exploit the flaws in IBF/WBA heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and defeat him. After being awarded a majority decision over WBO mandatory contender Hughie Fury by scores of 118-110, 118-110, 114-114 on Saturday night in Manchester, Parker discussed a possible unification showdown against AJ. “I feel I have better movement,” stated Parker. “Joshua has got good power and is a good champion, but if I fight him I can bring out the weaknesses!”