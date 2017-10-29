October 29, 2017

Parker Not Impressed With Joshua

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker was not impressed with IBF, WBA champion Anthony Joshua’s stoppage of IBF #3 Carlos Takam on Saturday and thought he was robotic against the challenger who had only twelve days notice. “The more I watch him the more I want to fight him,” Parker told the New Zealand Herald. “I’ve wanted to for ages but we’re waiting for them to give us a good offer. The more I see of him the more I think ‘damn, if I fought this guy I’d knock him out.’

“It looked like Joshua was struggling a bit trying to KO him. I fought Takam and afterwards Joshua said ‘if I had have fought him I would have knocked him out.’ He couldn’t knock him out and I think it was an early stoppage. On 12 days notice [Takam] was very impressive – imagine if he’d had a full camp?

“I’ve said it many times. I’d love to fight Joshua so I can show what I’ve got. He’s good – he’s big, strong and learning, but I think he’s just average, he’s robotic.”

Joshua: People wanted to see Takam unconscious on the floor
Former UFC fighter Gonzaga wins pro debut
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.