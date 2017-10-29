Parker Not Impressed With Joshua

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker was not impressed with IBF, WBA champion Anthony Joshua’s stoppage of IBF #3 Carlos Takam on Saturday and thought he was robotic against the challenger who had only twelve days notice. “The more I watch him the more I want to fight him,” Parker told the New Zealand Herald. “I’ve wanted to for ages but we’re waiting for them to give us a good offer. The more I see of him the more I think ‘damn, if I fought this guy I’d knock him out.’

“It looked like Joshua was struggling a bit trying to KO him. I fought Takam and afterwards Joshua said ‘if I had have fought him I would have knocked him out.’ He couldn’t knock him out and I think it was an early stoppage. On 12 days notice [Takam] was very impressive – imagine if he’d had a full camp?

“I’ve said it many times. I’d love to fight Joshua so I can show what I’ve got. He’s good – he’s big, strong and learning, but I think he’s just average, he’s robotic.”