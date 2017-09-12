Parker: I would KO Joshua

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker will defend the title against Hughie Fury on September 23 in Manchester and is confident of victory and said he will back himself against any heavyweight in the world including the IBF/WBA heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Parker said to Sky Sports “I think everyone wants to fight [Joshua]. He’s a big draw here…if I had the chance to fight him, it would be an exciting fight. I back myself with any heavyweight that I get in the ring with, so if I had the opportunity to fight him, I back myself to knock him out.

“Joshua’s strengths are power, comes forward. Weakness, maybe not too much movement, and I think if we do have a fight I can come up with a style that can approach the style that he brings. But he has done your country proud and hopefully one day we can get together and do something.”