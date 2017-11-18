Parker: I would KO Joshua and Wilder

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is confident he has the power to knock out both WBA, IBF champion Anthony Joshua and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. “I don’t think I’ve ever gotten the respect of being a world champion, but everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” Parker said. “I feel as a world champion I have achieved something incredible in our country and am very happy with what I have achieved. But I don’t think I get the respect.

“Now I have the WBO, I want the WBC. I want the IBF. I want the WBA. AJ (Joshua) is a fighter who is champion of the world. My goal is to unify. My goal is to grab his belts and to say that I am the real champion. I don’t think I would have problems knocking them [Joshua or Wilder] out.”