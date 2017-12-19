December 19, 2017

Parker-Joshua fight announcement coming?

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker says a unification showdown against WBA/IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua should be set as soon as this week. “The fight with Joshua is very close,” Parker told T2T Boxing. “We’ve had a bit of a pause as we find middle ground where both teams are happy, but I think we’ve come to a conclusion … we’re just going to tidy things up, lock it in and get the fight going. We want to lock something in before Christmas, so we can all have a holiday and enjoy it and then hit camp.”

Christmas Card in Santo Domingo
Roman to defend WBA superbantam belt in Japan
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.