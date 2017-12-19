Parker-Joshua fight announcement coming?

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker says a unification showdown against WBA/IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua should be set as soon as this week. “The fight with Joshua is very close,” Parker told T2T Boxing. “We’ve had a bit of a pause as we find middle ground where both teams are happy, but I think we’ve come to a conclusion … we’re just going to tidy things up, lock it in and get the fight going. We want to lock something in before Christmas, so we can all have a holiday and enjoy it and then hit camp.”