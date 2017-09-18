Parker-Fury Press Conference Heats Up

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker and challenger Hughie Fury both vowed to win by knockout before facing off at today’s press conference in advance of Saturday’s PPV clash in Manchester, England.

Things turned ugly when Parker’s promoter David Higgins got into a shouting match with Hughie’s father and manager Peter Fury over the BBBoC’s decision to use a British referee rather than a neutral referee as per WBO rules. Both Parker and his trainer Kevin Barry stated they plan to go through with Saturday’s fight despite the referee dispute.