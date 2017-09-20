Parker-Fury gets new ref, another Brit

Referee Marcus McDonnell will now work Saturday’s WBO heavyweight title fight between champion Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury in Manchester, England. The Parker camp complained that the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) appointed British referee Terry O’Connor rather than a neutral referee as per WBO rules. The BBBoC at first resisted making a change, but then switched out O’Connor for another British referee in McDonnell. The Parker camp, however, had better hope O’Connor didn’t take his removal personally – the BBBoC has now made O’Connor one of the judges!!

.