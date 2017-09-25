September 25, 2017

Parker: I caught Fury with hard punches

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker answered the critics after scoring a majority decision of 118-110, 118-110, 114-114 over WBO mandatory contender Hughie Fury on Saturday in Manchester saying he scored with the harder punches and he won a fair decision.

“Fury moved well, he was awkward,” Parker said

“I caught him with the harder punches, and feel I won the fight fairly.

“It’s a great result, but I want to go back to New Zealand and have a bit of a break now.

“I feel that this opens up big fights here, we can come back and set up another big fight.”

