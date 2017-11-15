Parker camp rejects ‘most insulting offer in boxing history’

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

A heavyweight unification fight between IBF, WBA world champion Anthony Joshua and WBO champion Joseph Parker doesn’t look like it’s happening anytime soon after Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn’s offer was rejected by Parker’s promoter David Higgins.

“He made the most ridiculously low offer. It could have been the most insulting offer in boxing history,” Higgins told Sky Sports. “To expect 40 percent is actually quite reasonable, because you have earned it, and it’s a unification. Of course, I have mentioned it (to Joseph Parker) and he just laughed like I did.

“I’m not going to reply, because I don’t think it was Eddie Hearn. I reckon someone hacked his account, it was a scam. I reckon Eddie respects boxing and I reckon Anthony Joshua wouldn’t want to insult Joseph Parker.

Higgins added that Parker was happy to wait and fight WBC champion Deontay Wilder after the American and Joshua had faced off.

“If they want to go fight Wilder, they can, and then we’ll fight Wilder on a 50-50 basis later in the year once he has all three belts. We will come to England and fight AJ, but 40 percent is the bottom line and I can give my word now, not one percent less.”