September 23, 2017

Parker beats Fury by majority decision

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (24-0, 18 KOs) retained his title with a twelve round majority decision over previously unbeaten WBO #1 contender Hughie Fury (20-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The elusive Fury used movement and a flicking jab to keep Parker at bay. Parker tried to get inside with limited success and didn’t cut off the ring well. Neither fighter landed many big shots in a rather disappointing contest. Judges awarded Parker’s aggressiveness over Fury’s backpedaling. Scores were 114-114, 118-110, 118-110.

