Oscar: GGG-Canelo is the real fight

Promoter Oscar de la Hoya was asked about the impact of the Mayweather-McGregor PPV taking place in the same building just three weeks before Golden Boy’s Golovkin-Alvarez PPV.

“We’re concentrating on our fight,” said Oscar. “We’re concentrating on our event, our fight. Obviously, we have the real fight. We have a serious fight. This is a serious fight, a serious event. Two of the best fighters fighting each other. And I think that the fans have recognized that And they’ve recognized that, and so have the sponsors and a lot of the media people. They’ve recognized that this is the real fight. This is the fight that they want to be at. This is the fight that they want to see. A clear indication is we sold out in ten days. And I feel like that the fans are recognizing that this is the fight that is the real fight. And that’s what they want.”