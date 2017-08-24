Oscar: Conor won’t land a single punch

By TMZSports.com

Oscar De La Hoya tells TMZ Sports … Conor McGregor won’t connect ONE SINGLE SHOT during his fight with Floyd Mayweather. Not one. He’s serious. The Golden Boy has been a loud opponent of the fight from the start — saying boxing fans should focus on world-class matchups like Canelo vs. GGG and Miguel Cotto vs. Yoshihiro Kamegai. But get this, despite his war of words with Dana White — ya know, when Dana cussed him out — Oscar says the two have buried the hatchet. “That’s my man. There’s no tension whatsoever.”