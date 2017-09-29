Ortiz fails drug test, Wilder fight in jeopardy

The much anticipated November 4 fight between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and challenger Luis Ortiz is in jeopardy after Ortiz tested positive for a banned substance. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman made the announcement Monday night over social media. Both fighters were required to submit to random blood and urine tests administered by VADA in the lead up to the fight.

King Kong apparently tested positive for Chlorothiazide and Hydrochlorothiazide, which according to Ortiz camp come from his hypertension pills. Both substances are banned on the 2017 WADA Prohibited List under the “Diuretics and Masking Agents” category.

Ortiz previously failed a drug test in 2014, receiving a fine and suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.