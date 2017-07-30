Ortiz brutalizes Corral in return

After a 15-month layoff, former IBF welterweight champion “Vicious” Victor Ortiz (32-6-2, 25 KOs) scored a brutal fourth round TKO over veteran Saul Corral (23-10, 14 KOs) on Sunday night at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Corral was deducted a point for holding in round three by referee Jack Reiss. Ortiz dropped Corral hard with a left hand in round four. Corral wobbled to his feet and Ortiz quickly finished him. Time was 1:26.

In a clash of once-beaten 154-pounders, Nathaniel Gallimore (19-1-1, 16 KOs) blasted through Justin DeLoach (17-2, 9 KOs) in five rounds. Gallimore dropped DeLoach in rounds one and two. The bout ended after round five when DeLoach went back to his corner and just collapsed.

2016 U.S. Olympian super featherweight Karlos Balderas (2-0, 2 KOs) scored a first round KO over Eder Amaro Fajardo (3-4, 2 KOs).

In a clash of unbeaten featherweights, Adam Lopez (8-0, 3 KOs) won by six round majority decision over Paul Romero (7-1-1, 1 KO).