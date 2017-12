By Héctor Villarreal

Former WBC Silver light flyweight champion, Panamanian Carlos “Arañita” Ortega, (13-5-2, 5 KOs) survived a knock down in round two to stop his countryman Amrit “Kung Fu” Herrera (10-2, 4 KOs) by KO at 2:23 in the second round on the main event of the Mall and Boxing Night card presented by G&V Entertainment at Los Andes Shopping Mall in Panama City, Panama.