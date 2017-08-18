Orozco-Ortiz on HBO Sept 23

Super lightweight contender Antonio “Relentless” Orozco (26-0, 17 KOs) will make the first defense of his WBC USNBC Super Lightweight title against veteran Roberto “Massa” Ortiz (35-1-2, 26 KOs) in the televised opener and co-feature for the lightweight showdown between Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares (42-3, 27 KOs) and Luke Campbell (17-1, 14 KOs) for the WBA Lightweight World Championship on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the ‘Fabulous’ Forum. The event will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing.