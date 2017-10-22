Opetai stops Lopez

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former 2012 London Olympian Jai Opetai (13-0, 10 KOs) scored a knockout in round one over American, Frankie Lopez (9-1, 7 KOs) to capture the IBF World Youth cruiserweight title at the Function Centre, Melbourne, Victoria, Australian on Saturday. Opetai,22years, represented Australia at the London Olympics in 2012 and in 2011 captured the world junior light heavyweight championship. Jai is trained by his father Michael Opetai.Lopez is trained by Hall of Famer Virgil Hill