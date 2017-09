Ringstar France chairman Jérôme Abiteboul has announced that the second fight of 2016 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Tony Yoka will take place October 14 at the Zenith Palais in Paris, France. Yoka (1-0, 1 KO) is scheduled to go against Jonathan Rice (7-2-1, 4 KOs) in a scheduled six-rounder. Also on the card is 2016 Olympic bronze winner Souleymane Cissokho (2-0, 2 KOs) facing Dmytro Semermin (13-3-1, 7 KOs) in an eight round super welter contest. The card can be seen live on Canal+.