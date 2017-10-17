October 17, 2017

Olympian Yoka defeats Rice in Paris

2016 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Tony Yoka moved to 2-0, 1 KO after going the full six rounds with Los Angeles-based Jonathon Rice (7-3-1, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at the Zenith de Paris in Paris, France. Scores were 60-54, 59-55 and 58-56 all for Yoka.

In another notable bout, welterweight Ahmed El Mousaoui (27-3-1, 6 KOs) unanimously outscored former world champion Carlos Molina (28-8-2, 8 KOs) over ten rounds. Point totals were 98-91, 90-93, 96-93.

The show promoted by Ringstar France.

