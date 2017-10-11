It’s official: Cotto-Ali set for December 2

December 2 will mark the end of an era in boxing as four-division and six-time world champion Miguel Cotto (41-5, 33 KOs) enters the ring for the final time to defend his WBO World Junior Middleweight Title in a 12-round battle against Sadam “World Kid” Ali (25-1, 14 KOs). The action will take place at the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing. Cotto will make his 24th appearance on the network and his 10th showcase at MSG.

Miguel Cotto: “I’m very excited to be back in the ring for my final fight at The Garden. I’ve worked really hard my entire career to be at this level. I am fully concentrated on getting together with Freddie Roach so we can work hard and have a great victory on December 2.”

Sadam Ali: “I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to fight a legend in Madison Square Garden in front of all my fans and on HBO. My time is now. God willing, I will leave the Garden with the championship belt.”

Tickets are priced at $500, $300, $200, $100 and $50 and go on sale on Tuesday, October 17.