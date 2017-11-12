November 12, 2017

Ocampo wins to set up IBF eliminator

Photo: Julio Rivera-Imago7/Zanfer

Unbeaten IBF #3 welterweight Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (22-0, 13 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over Darío “Macizo” Ferman (19-4, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the Gimnasio “Rodrigo M. Quevedo” in Chihuahua, Mexico. Ferman claimed a hand injury leading to a stoppage at :15 of round seven.

Ocampo is now ready to go for an IBF welterweight elimination bout against #4 rated Konstantin Ponomarev (32-0, 13 KOs), with the winner to become mandatory challenger for world champion Errol Spence Jr.

