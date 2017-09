By Héctor Villarreal

Former World challenger Ricardo “El Matemático” Nuñez (29-6, 24 KO’s) of Panama, outpointed Venezuelan Iwier Henriquez (10-10-1, 4 KO’s) by the way of a lopsided decision (90-80, 90-79, 90-79) to win the WBA Fedecaribe bantamweight title on the main event of the card presented by Murillo Promotions at Los Bohios Alegres in Panama City.