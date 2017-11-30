Nuñez outpoints Arias in Panama

By Héctor Villarreal

Fulfilling what had been predicted as a war, Cuban Leosdan Nuñez (6-0, 5 KOs) and Dominican Jonathan “El Agua” Arias (17-14,15 KOs) battled intensely during the eight rounds of their fight in the super flyweight division which headed the card to commemorate the centenary of the Professional Boxing Commission of Panama.

The undefeated Nuñez had never fought more than 4 rounds and this was the first time he went down to 115 pounds but he resisted the pressure from Arias, who got a point deducted on round 7 and suffered a knockdown in the final seconds of the fight held at the Sheraton Hotel in Panama City. Two judges scored the fight 78-73 and the other one 77-74, all three in favor of Nuñez who won by unanimous decision in the toughest fight of his young career.

Williams Vargas debuted with a win on points (40-36 x 3) over Alvin Cedeño (0-6). Kevin Rueda (1-1) overcame a knockdown in the first round to win a split decision over Eliecer Tenorio (1-1) Francisco Pachay (3-0) stays undefeated after knocking out Henry Arrieta at 1:04 of round 2. Abelardo Gonzalez successfully debuted winning by KO in 2 over also debutant Ariel Bethancourt.